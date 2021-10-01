Jyotika's 50th project 'Udanpirappe' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Oct 01, 2021, 12:01 pm

Veteran actress Jyotika will greet us with her 50th project, 'Udanpirappe' this month

Veteran South Film actress Jyotika's 50th movie, Udanpirappe, will be getting a digital release, makers confirmed on September 30. Backed by her husband and actor Suriya's 2D Entertainment production house, the family drama will be hitting Amazon Prime Video on October 14. Notably, this flick is part of a four-film deal between the streamer and the Soorarai Pottru star. Here are other details.

Jyotika and Suriya are the producers of the venture

Sharing the release date of the film, 2D Entertainment tweeted pictures of the poster featuring Jyotika. "Love makes a family bond stronger and we are inviting you to be a part of our family. Come, watch #UdanpirappeOnPrime Oct 14, @PrimeVideoIN," read the post. The Era Saravanan directorial, co-starring Samuthirakani and Sasikumar in the lead, has been co-produced by Jyotika along with Suriya.

Amazon Prime Video welcomed the actress on board

Viewers can also watch it in Telugu as 'Raktha Sambandham'

The Tamil actress will be essaying the role of Mathangi, a woman who reunites her husband Sargunam (Sasikumar) with her brother Vairavan (Samuthirakani). It will also feature Soori, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Kalaiyarasan, and Siddhu. Rajamani Velraj is the cinematographer while D Imman has composed the music. Viewers can watch Udanpirappe in Telugu on the platform, too, under the title Raktha Sambandham.

Last month, 'Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum' dropped on Amazon

Notably, this is the second movie, bankrolled by Suriya, to get a Prime Video launch. Before this, Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum premiered on the platform on September 24. Directed by Arisil Moorthy, the film featured Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam, and Vadivel Murugan. Suriya has previously collaborated with the streamer on projects such as Ponmangal Vandhal and Soorarai Pottru.

Suriya will greet us next in 'Jai Bhim'

While announcing the deal in August, makers had said that the collaboration was a result of the high success rate of Suriya's films on Prime Video. As part of the association, one film was slated to release every month from September to December. After Udanpirappe, Jai Bhim (starring the Navarasa actor in lead) will stream in November, followed by Oh My doG.