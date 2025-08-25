Presenting Cheteshwar Pujara's unique records in red-ball cricket

Indian batting stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on August 24, 2025. Pujara, who last played for India in 2023, bowed out with over 7,000 runs in the Test format. He tormented the best of bowling line-ups while guarding the No. 3 slot. Overall, the 37-year-old finished with a staggering 21,301 First-Class runs. Here are his unique records.

Position Second-most Test runs at No. 3 for India One of the most technically sound players, Pujara became the successor Rahul Dravid, known as The Wall. Pujara hammered 6,529 runs batting at No. 3 with an average of 44.41. His tally includes 18 tons and 32 half-centuries. Pujara is only behind the great Dravid, who slammed 10,501 Test runs at this position. No other Indian owns over 3,000 Test runs at No. 3.

Runs scored Contribution in matches won Pujara was part of 53 Test wins where he batted at No. 3. Notably, Dravid is India's only other No. 3 batter who won more than 10 such matches (49). In 53 wins, Pujara slammed 3,893 runs at a remarkable average of 51.90. He scored 12 tons and 21 half-centuries. He is only behind Dravid, who scored 4,271 runs in this regard.

Balls faced Only Indian to face 500-plus balls in a Test innings Pujara's grit is what made him a special batter, especially against tougher opponents. The talismanic batter has the distinction of facing 500-plus deliveries in a single Test innings. He is the only Indian player to do so, accomplishing the feat in the 2017 Ranchi Test against Australia. He faced 525 balls during his 202-run stay, recording his third and final double-hundred in Tests.

Do you know? Special record Down Under Pujara is the only Indian to have slammed multiple Test centuries in a winning cause in Australia. In four Test wins Down Under, Pujara scored 401 runs at an incredible average of 50.12. His tally also includes 2 half-centuries.