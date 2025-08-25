These batters have been involved in most 250-plus partnerships (ODIs)
What's the story
In a stunning display of batting prowess, Australian openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh put on an incredible 250-run partnership for the first wicket in the third ODI against South Africa in Mackay. While Head scored a blistering 142 runs, Marsh made an exact century. Their efforts meant Australia posted 431/2 while batting first and later recorded a comfortable win. On this note, let's look at the batters, who have been involved in three or more 250-plus stands in ODIs.
Head
Travis Head - 3
The aforementioned 250-run partnership is also the fifth-highest opening stand in ODI history for Australia, as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, this was Head's third involvement in a 250-plus ODI stand. His previous two partnerships came with former Aussie opener David Warner (284 vs Pakistan in 2017 & 269 vs England in 2022). These are also the top-two partnerships for the Men in Yellow in the 50-over format.
Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar - 3
Like Head, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar was also involved in three 250-plus stands in his illustrious ODI career. His 331-stand alongside Rahul Dravid versus New Zealand in 1999 remains the highest for India in this format. Tendulkar's other two partnerships came alongside his long-time opening partner Sourav Ganguly (258 vs Kenya in 2001 & 252 vs Sri Lanka in 1998).
Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly - 3
Ganguly also features on this list, having been involved in three such stands in the ODI format. As mentioned above, he had two 250-plus stands with Tendulkar. In fact, the duo still owns the most partnership runs in ODIs (8,227 at an average of 47.55). Meanwhile, Ganguly's other 250-plus partnership was with Dravid (318 vs Sri Lanka, 1999).
Warner
David Warner - 5
Head's former opening partner Warner tops this list, having been a part of as many as five 250-plus stands in ODI cricket. In fact, he was involved in each of the top five partnerships for Australia. As mentioned, two of these stands were with Head (284 vs Pakistan & 269 vs England). His other 250-plus stands were with Steve Smith (260 vs Afghanistan in 2015), Mitchell Marsh (259 vs Pakistan in 2023), and Aaron Finch (258* vs India in 2020).