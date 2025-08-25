These batters have been involved in most 250-plus partnerships (ODIs)

In a stunning display of batting prowess, Australian openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh put on an incredible 250-run partnership for the first wicket in the third ODI against South Africa in Mackay. While Head scored a blistering 142 runs, Marsh made an exact century. Their efforts meant Australia posted 431/2 while batting first and later recorded a comfortable win. On this note, let's look at the batters, who have been involved in three or more 250-plus stands in ODIs.

Head Travis Head - 3 The aforementioned 250-run partnership is also the fifth-highest opening stand in ODI history for Australia, as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, this was Head's third involvement in a 250-plus ODI stand. His previous two partnerships came with former Aussie opener David Warner (284 vs Pakistan in 2017 & 269 vs England in 2022). These are also the top-two partnerships for the Men in Yellow in the 50-over format.

Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar - 3 Like Head, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar was also involved in three 250-plus stands in his illustrious ODI career. His 331-stand alongside Rahul Dravid versus New Zealand in 1999 remains the highest for India in this format. Tendulkar's other two partnerships came alongside his long-time opening partner Sourav Ganguly (258 vs Kenya in 2001 & 252 vs Sri Lanka in 1998).

Ganguly Sourav Ganguly - 3 Ganguly also features on this list, having been involved in three such stands in the ODI format. As mentioned above, he had two 250-plus stands with Tendulkar. In fact, the duo still owns the most partnership runs in ODIs (8,227 at an average of 47.55). Meanwhile, Ganguly's other 250-plus partnership was with Dravid (318 vs Sri Lanka, 1999).