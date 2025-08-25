Results of last five Australia vs South Africa ODI series
What's the story
Australia defeated South Africa by a mammoth 276 runs in the third and final ODI of the series in Mackay. The win helped them avoid a clean sweep on home soil for the first time in an ODI series. It must be noted that this game was a dead rubber as SA were 2-0 up in the series, having recorded their fifth successive ODI series win versus Australia. On this note, let's revisit the last five Australia-South Africa ODI series.
#5
2-1 won by SA (2025)
Australia suffered heavy defeats in the first two matches of the aforementioned series, losing by 98 and 84 runs respectively. The Proteas team comfortably defended 275-plus totals in these games to record yet another series win against the Aussies. However, the Men in Yellow managed to avoid a whitewash with a historic win in the third game. The hosts posted 431/2 while batting first. SA faltered in the run chase and were folded for just 155.
#4
3-2 by won SA (2023)
South Africa bounced back brilliantly to beat Australia 3-2 in the five-match home ODI series in 2023. SA were down 2-0 before sealing three successive wins to stun the visitors. It must be noted that the hosts defended 300-plus totals in each of the final three games. They won all these games by 100-plus margins, scripting a thumping comeback.
#3
3-0 by won SA (2020)
The 2020 series in South Africa saw the hosts register a 3-0 whitewash against Australia in the ODI leg. SA recorded six-wicket wins in the first two games, having successfully chased down 250-plus targets. They defended 291/7 in the final affair to script a whitewash. Heinrich Klaasen recorded 50-plus scores in each of the three matches.
#2
2-1 by won SA (2018)
SA scripted another 2-1 win in the 2018 ODI series Down Under. They chased down 153 to win the series opener before losing the second game by just seven runs. The Aussies defended a paltry 231 to level the series. However, the visitors prevailed in the series finale, scripting a 40-run win to seal the series. They defended 320 in the third ODI.
#1
5-0 by won SA (2016)
The streak started with SA's 5-0 triumph in the 2016 home ODI series against the Aussies. It was the first time Australia were whitewashed in an ODI series of five or more matches. The third game saw SA chase down a mammoth 372. Besides, the home team recorded a couple of six-wicket wins. They also defended two 320-plus totals.