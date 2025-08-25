Results of last five Australia vs South Africa ODI series

Australia defeated South Africa by a mammoth 276 runs in the third and final ODI of the series in Mackay. The win helped them avoid a clean sweep on home soil for the first time in an ODI series. It must be noted that this game was a dead rubber as SA were 2-0 up in the series, having recorded their fifth successive ODI series win versus Australia. On this note, let's revisit the last five Australia-South Africa ODI series.

#5 2-1 won by SA (2025) Australia suffered heavy defeats in the first two matches of the aforementioned series, losing by 98 and 84 runs respectively. The Proteas team comfortably defended 275-plus totals in these games to record yet another series win against the Aussies. However, the Men in Yellow managed to avoid a whitewash with a historic win in the third game. The hosts posted 431/2 while batting first. SA faltered in the run chase and were folded for just 155.

#4 3-2 by won SA (2023) South Africa bounced back brilliantly to beat Australia 3-2 in the five-match home ODI series in 2023. SA were down 2-0 before sealing three successive wins to stun the visitors. It must be noted that the hosts defended 300-plus totals in each of the final three games. They won all these games by 100-plus margins, scripting a thumping comeback.

#3 3-0 by won SA (2020) The 2020 series in South Africa saw the hosts register a 3-0 whitewash against Australia in the ODI leg. SA recorded six-wicket wins in the first two games, having successfully chased down 250-plus targets. They defended 291/7 in the final affair to script a whitewash. Heinrich Klaasen recorded 50-plus scores in each of the three matches.

#2 2-1 by won SA (2018) SA scripted another 2-1 win in the 2018 ODI series Down Under. They chased down 153 to win the series opener before losing the second game by just seven runs. The Aussies defended a paltry 231 to level the series. However, the visitors prevailed in the series finale, scripting a 40-run win to seal the series. They defended 320 in the third ODI.