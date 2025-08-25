Fatima Sana to lead Pakistan in Women's World Cup: Details
What's the story
Team Pakistan has announced its squad for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The team will be led by all-rounder Fatima Sana, who is hoping to make a mark in this global mega-event. The final squad was announced following a training camp held at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Here are further details.
New faces
Uncapped Eyman Fatima included
The squad features uncapped batter Eyman Fatima, who recently made her international debut in T20Is in Ireland. She impressed during Pakistan's National T20 tournament held in May. Along with Eyman, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah are also set to make their ODI World Cup debuts.
Qualification
Pakistan secured their spot through Qualifier
Pakistan secured their spot in the tournament through the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier held in April this year. The team topped the table after winning all their matches, including ones against West Indies and Bangladesh. This achievement has set a strong foundation for their upcoming campaign.
Squad
Here is the Pakistan squad
Pakistan Squad: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah. Travelling Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.