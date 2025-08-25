The squad features uncapped batter Eyman Fatima

Fatima Sana to lead Pakistan in Women's World Cup: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:52 am Aug 25, 2025

Team Pakistan has announced its squad for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The team will be led by all-rounder Fatima Sana, who is hoping to make a mark in this global mega-event. The final squad was announced following a training camp held at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Here are further details.