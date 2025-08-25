Shakib Al Hasan accomplishes 500 T20 wickets: Dissecting his stats 

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has added another major milestone to his already illustrious career. He recently became the fifth bowler and first left-arm spinner in history to take 500 wickets in T20 cricket. The landmark achievement came during a match between his team Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League 2025. Here we decode his stats in the format.

Milestone match A fitting way to reach the milestone Shakib entered the match needing just one wicket to reach the 500-mark. He came close on his third delivery when Jayden Seales took a stunning catch on the boundary, but it was ruled a six after replays. However, Shakib didn't have to wait long for his milestone wicket as he dismissed Mohammad Rizwan with a return catch later in the same over. He finished with 3/11 from two overs as Falcons eventually won by seven wickets.

Stats Here are his T20 numbers Having played 457 T20 games, Shakib has claimed 502 scalps. He averages 21.43 with an economy rate of 6.78. He has managed 12 four-fers and five five-wicket hauls in the 20-over format (BBI: 6/6). With the bat, he has mustered 7,574 runs in the format at 21.03. He owns 33 fifties in the format. 41 of his wickets have come in CPL at 19.26.

Unique achievement Shakib joins an elite list of bowlers With this feat, Shakib joins an elite group of bowlers who have taken 500 or more wickets in T20 cricket. The list includes Rashid Khan (660), Dwayne Bravo (631), Sunil Narine (590), and Imran Tahir (554). However, what makes Shakib's accomplishment even more special is his all-round prowess. He is the only player in T20 history to have scored over 7,000 runs and taken over 500 wickets.

Stats 149 wickets in T20Is Shakib retired from T20Is with 149 wickets at an average of 20.91. He continues to be the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the format. The left-arm spinner remains the only player with 50+ wickets in the T20 World Cup. He took 50 wickets from 43 games at 20.12. He also owns 149 wickets in the Bangladesh Premier League at 18.26. The Indian Premier League is the only other T20 competition in which Shakib owns 50-plus wickets (63 at 29.19).