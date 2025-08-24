Australia script historic win vs SA in 3rd ODI: Stats 

Team Australia scripted a ton of records with a massive 276-run win in their third and final match against South Africa at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. The home team scored an impressive 431/2 while batting first as Travis Head , Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green made tons. SA faltered in the run chase and were folded for just 155. Despite this defeat, the visitors walk away with the series win (2-1).

Batting brilliance Australia posted a massive total Openers Head (142) and Marsh (100) contributed with centuries, building a strong foundation for their team's innings. They added 250 runs - the highest opening partnership against South Africa in ODIs. Cameron Green was promoted to number three ahead of Marnus Labuschagne, and he didn't disappoint. He dominated an unbeaten 164-run stand with Alex Carey (50*) as Australia posted their second-highest total in ODI cricket (431/2). Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy claimed one wicket each.

SA innings SA couldn't make a solid response SA's batting line-up fell like a pack of cards as they lost wickets in a cluster. After being reduced to 50/4, Tony de Zorzi (33) and Dewald Brevis (49) tried rescuing them with a 57-run stand. However, once the partnership ended, the tale of falling wickets started again. No other batter could touch the 20-run mark as the team got all out for 155. Cooper Connolly claimed five wickets as the SA innings could last just 24.5 overs.

Feat Historic win As per ESPNcricinfo, the Aussies recorded their second-biggest ODI win in terms of runs (276). This is only behind their 309-run triumph against the Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup game in Delhi. Meanwhile, the Proteas, for the first time, suffered a defeat of over 250 runs in ODIs.

Historic total A record-breaking innings from Australia As mentioned, Australia ended their innings at 431/2, scripting their second-highest total in ODI cricket. Australia's highest ODI total was also against SA, when they scored 434/4 in Johannesburg, 2006. The team's previous highest score on home soil was a less impressive 417/6 against Afghanistan in Perth back in 2015. Meanwhile, this is only the second time in ODI history that all three top-order batsmen have scored centuries in an innings.

Trio First Aussie trio with this feat The Mackay ODI marked the first instance of three Aussie batters scoring tons in the same innings. Overall, they became the fifth trio with this feat they have joined the likes of: SA (Amla, Rossouw, AB villiers) vs WI, Jo'burg, 2015. SA (Quinton, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers) vs IND, Wankhede, 2015. ENG (Salt, D Malan, Buttler) vs NED, Amstelveen, 2022. SA (Quinton, Rassie, Markram) vs SL, Delhi 2023.

Partnerships Two 150-plus stands As mentioned, Head and Marsh added 250 runs, scripting the fifth-highest opening stand for Australia in ODIs. Green and Carey then recorded an unbeaten 164-run partnership for the third wicket. This was the first time Australia have added two 150-plus partnerships in an ODI innings. Overall, this is the 10th such instance by a team.

Information 18 sixes in the innings Australia's innings was laced with 18 sixes. Only thrice have they smashed more in an ODI innings. The Aussies also tallied the second-most sixes hit by a team against South Africa after 19 sixes by England in Kimberley in 2023.

Record-breaking feat Second-fastest hundred for Australia in ODIs Cameron Green scored the second-fastest ODI century by an Australian, reaching his hundred in just 47 balls. His unbeaten innings of 118 runs off just 55 balls included six fours and eight sixes. This was Green's maiden hundred in the ODI format and the third 50-plus score overall. Playing his 31st game, the dasher completed 782 runs as he averages 43.44. Meanwhile, Green also smashed the fastest ODI hundred against South Africa, breaking his compatriot Matthew Hayden's record (66 balls).

Head Head goes past 2,900 ODI runs Head's 103-ball 142 saw him smoke 17 fours and five sixes. This hundred has taken his tally to 2,942 runs from 76 ODIs at 44.57. In addition to six tons, he has slammed 17 fifties. The southpaw has garnered 543 ODI runs against SA at 36.20. The southpaw hit his maiden ton against them. He previously had three fifties against the Proteas unit.

Marsh Marsh completes 3,000 ODI runs Marsh departed for 100 off 106 balls (4s: 6, 6s: 5). Playing his 96th ODI, the right-handed dasher has raced to exactly 3,000 runs at 37.03. This was his fourth hundred as the tally also includes 20 fifties. Notably, this was Marsh's maiden hundred while leading in ODIs (50s: 3). This was also his maiden hundred against SA as he now owns 800 runs against them at 32 (50s: 5).

Partnership Fifth pair with this feat As per Cricbuzz, Head and Marsh became the fifth Aussie opening pair with a 250-plus stand in ODIs. 284 - Head& David Warner vs PAK, Adelaide, 2017. 269 - Head & Warner vs ENG, Melbourne, 2022. 259 - Marsh & Warner vs PAK, Bengaluru, 2022. 258* - Aaron Finch & Warner vs IND, Wankhede, 2020. 250 - Head & Marsh vs SA, Mackay, 2025*.

Carey Carey slams his third ODI fifty vs SA Carey made exactly 50* off 37 balls, smashing seven boundaries. The southpaw now has 418 runs from 15 ODIs against SA at an average of 29.85. His tally includes three half-centuries. Overall, Carey has raced to 2,212 runs at 35.67 from 83 ODIs. This includes 14 50-plus scores, including a solitary hundred. 527 of his ODI runs have come at home at 31 (50s: 2).

Fifer Fifer for Connolly Left-arm spinner Cooper Connolly was the pick of the bowlers in the game, claiming 5/22 from six overs. He had managed just four wickets in his previous 10 List A games, out of which one came in ODIs. Meanwhile, Connolly became just the second Aussie left-arm spinner with a fifer in a home ODI. He has joined Brad Hogg. Connolly also became the first Aussie spinner with an ODI fifer against the Proteas.

Information Two wickets each for Bartlett and Abbott Pacers Xavier Bartlett and Sean Abbott did well in the powerplay and claimed two wickets each. While the former claimed 2/45 from his six overs, Abbott claimed 2/72 from four overs. Meanwhile, Adam Zampa claimed a solitary wicket (1/31 from 4.5 overs).