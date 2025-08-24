Alex Carey slams his third ODI fifty vs SA: Stats 

Australia posted a mammoth 431/2 while batting first in the third and final ODI against South Africa at Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena. The Australian team, trailing 0-2 in the three-match series, went all guns blazing. While Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green led the charge with hundreds, Alex Carey also contributed with an unbeaten fifty. Here we look at his stats.

Batting brilliance Head, Marsh, Green, Carey punish South Africa Head scored a blistering 143 off just 102 balls, while Marsh contributed with a solid 100 off 106 deliveries. The duo's aggressive approach set the tone for Australia's innings as Carey arrived with the scorecard reading 267/2. The southpaw played the second fiddle in the 164-run stand with Green, who took just 55 balls for his 118*. Meanwhile, Green completed his fifty with a double in the final ball of the innings.

Stats A look at Carey's numbers Carey made exactly 50* off 37 balls, smashing seven boundaries. The southpaw now has 418 runs from 15 ODIs against SA at an average of 29.85. His tally includes three half-centuries. Overall, Carey has raced to 2,212 runs at 35.67 from 83 ODIs. This includes 14 50-plus scores, including a solitary hundred. 527 of his ODI runs have come at home at 31 (50s: 2).

Milestone achievement Australia posted their second-higest ODI total As mentioned, Australia ended their innings at 431/2, scripting their second-highest total in ODI cricket. Australia's highest ODI total was also against SA, when they scored 434/4 in Johannesburg, 2006. In that game, the Proteas chased down that target to pull off a historic win. This is overall the fourth time Australia have crossed the 400-run mark in a 50-over game.