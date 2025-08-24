Australia post their second-highest ODI total, break records: Key stats
What's the story
Australia have posted their second-highest total in One-Day International (ODI) cricket, scoring a mammoth 431/2 against South Africa in the third and final ODI. The match took place at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday, August 24, 2025. The record-breaking innings was led by centuries from Australia's top three batsmen—Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green.
Record history
Australia's highest ODI total
Australia's highest ODI total was also against SA, when they scored 434/4 in Johannesburg, 2006. In that game, the Proteas chased down that target to pull off a historic win. This is the fourth time Australia has crossed the 400-run mark in a 50-over game. The innings was built on centuries from Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green. While Head smashed a 103-ball 142, Marsh departed for 100 off 106 balls. Green took just 55 balls for his 118*.
Batting brilliance
Top 3 batsmen score centuries in an innings
This is only the second time in ODI history that all three top-order batsmen have scored centuries in an innings. The first instance was when South Africa achieved this feat against West Indies in 2015. Australia ended their innings at 431/2 with wicket-keeper Alex Carey also contributing an unbeaten fifty off just 37 balls.
Record list
Australia's highest ODI totals
Meanwhile, Australia's high-scoring innings include 417/6 against Afghanistan in Perth (2015), 399/8 against Netherlands in Delhi (2023), and 392/8 against South Africa in Bloemfontein (2023). Notably, Australia's innings was laced with 18 sixes. Only thrice have they smashed more in an ODI innings. The Aussies also tallied the second-most sixes hit by a team against South Africa after 19 sixes by England in Kimberley in 2023.
Partnerships
Two 150-plus stands
Notably, Head and Marsh added 250 runs, scripting the fifth-highest opening stand for Australia in ODIs. Green and Carey then recorded an unbeaten 164-run partnership for the third wicket. This was the first time Australia have added two 150-plus partnerships in an ODI innings. Overall, this is the 10th such instance by a team.