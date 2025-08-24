Australia post their second-highest ODI total, break records: Key stats

Australia have posted their second-highest total in One-Day International (ODI) cricket, scoring a mammoth 431/2 against South Africa in the third and final ODI. The match took place at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Sunday, August 24, 2025. The record-breaking innings was led by centuries from Australia's top three batsmen—Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green.

Record history Australia's highest ODI total Australia's highest ODI total was also against SA, when they scored 434/4 in Johannesburg, 2006. In that game, the Proteas chased down that target to pull off a historic win. This is the fourth time Australia has crossed the 400-run mark in a 50-over game. The innings was built on centuries from Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green. While Head smashed a 103-ball 142, Marsh departed for 100 off 106 balls. Green took just 55 balls for his 118*.

Batting brilliance Top 3 batsmen score centuries in an innings This is only the second time in ODI history that all three top-order batsmen have scored centuries in an innings. The first instance was when South Africa achieved this feat against West Indies in 2015. Australia ended their innings at 431/2 with wicket-keeper Alex Carey also contributing an unbeaten fifty off just 37 balls.

Record list Australia's highest ODI totals Meanwhile, Australia's high-scoring innings include 417/6 against Afghanistan in Perth (2015), 399/8 against Netherlands in Delhi (2023), and 392/8 against South Africa in Bloemfontein (2023). Notably, Australia's innings was laced with 18 sixes. Only thrice have they smashed more in an ODI innings. The Aussies also tallied the second-most sixes hit by a team against South Africa after 19 sixes by England in Kimberley in 2023.