Cameron Green slams second-fastest hundred for Australia in ODIs: Stats 

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green slammed a whirlwind in the third and final ODI against South Africa at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. The dasher reached the milestone off just 47 balls, scripting the second-fastest ODI hundred by an Aussie batter. Green arrived to bat at number three and attacked bowlers from the outset. Here are his stats.

Knock Green's knock bolsters Australia's total Openers Travis Head (142) and Mitchell Marsh (100) contributed with centuries, building a strong foundation for their team's innings. Hence, Green arrived to bat with the scorecard reading 250/1. He joined forces with Alex Carey (50*) and the two batters further added 164 runs as Australia posted their second-highest total in ODIs cricket, scoring a mammoth 431/2.

Career Maiden hundred for Green Green took just 55 balls for his 118*, smashing six fours and eight sixes. This was Green's maiden hundred in the ODI format and the third 50-plus score overall. Playing his 31st game, the dasher completed 782 runs as he averages 43.44. Against SA, he now owns 174 runs at 58. With the ball, he owns 20 ODI wickets at an average of 5.78.

DYK Green only behind Maxwell As per ESPNcricinfo, Green became the second-fastest Australian to score a century in ODIs, achieving the feat in just 47 balls. Glenn Maxwell holds the record for Australia's fastest ODI ton, which he scored off just 40 balls against the Netherlands in 2023. Meanwhile, Green also smashed the fastest ODI hundred against South Africa, breaking his compatriot Matthew Hayden's record (66 balls).