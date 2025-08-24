Mitchell Marsh completes 3,000 ODI runs with fourth century 

Mitchell Marsh hammered a sensational hundred in the third and final ODI against South Africa at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. The stand-in Australian captain also completed 3,000 runs during his stay. Marsh recorded a double-century stand with fellow opener Travis Head as both batters slammed tons. Meanwhile, this was Marsh's fourth ODI hundred. Here are his stats.

Knock A sensational opening stand with Head Along with his opening partner Head (142), Marsh formed a formidable partnership of 250 runs. Though the former was the aggressor, Marsh also batted with a strike rate of around hundred. This opening stand not only set the tone for Australia's innings but also put immense pressure on South African bowlers. Meanwhile, Marsh fell to spinner Senuran Muthusamy right after completing his hundred.

Career 3,000 runs in ODIs Marsh departed for 100 off 106 balls (4s: 6, 6s: 5). Playing his 96th ODI, the right-handed dasher has raced to exactly 3,000 runs at 37.03 (100s: 4, 50s: 20). Notably, this was Marsh's maiden hundred while leading in ODIs (50s: 3). This was also his maiden hundred against SA as he now owns 800 runs against them at 32 (50s: 5).