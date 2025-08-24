No logo on India's jersey? Dream11's exit creates sponsorship void
What's the story
Dream11, a leading fantasy sports platform, has reportedly pulled out as the main sponsor for the Indian cricket team, as per NDTV. The decision comes just days before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 9. The move follows the passing of 'The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025' by both houses of Parliament on Thursday.
Regulatory impact
Neither party has confirmed the development yet
The newly passed bill prohibits real-money gaming platforms, including Dream11. According to NDTV, the company is "not willing to continue its deal" with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, neither party has confirmed this development yet. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said they will abide by national laws and policies set by the central government.
Sponsorship search
BCCI might invite fresh bids for jersey sponsorship rights
The BCCI is likely to invite fresh bids for the jersey sponsorship rights ahead of the Asia Cup. If no replacement is found, Team India may compete without a prominent logo on their jerseys, a rare sight given the board's lucrative sponsorship history. As per the NDTV report, even though new jerseys featuring Dream11 had been printed, they won't be used in this tournament.
Sponsorship history
Dream11's 3-year contract with BCCI
Dream11 was announced as India's main jersey sponsor in 2023 for a three-year contract worth ₹358 crore. The company now adds to a long list of sponsors who have exited under financial or legal clouds. Sahara (2001-2013) ran into SEBI violations, Star India (2014-2017) faced a Competition Commission probe, OPPO (2017-2020) pulled out over costs, and BYJU'S ended its stint in a court dispute with the BCCI over unpaid dues.