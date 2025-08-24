No logo on India's jersey? Dream11's exit creates sponsorship void

Dream11, a leading fantasy sports platform, has reportedly pulled out as the main sponsor for the Indian cricket team , as per NDTV. The decision comes just days before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 9. The move follows the passing of 'The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025' by both houses of Parliament on Thursday.

Regulatory impact Neither party has confirmed the development yet The newly passed bill prohibits real-money gaming platforms, including Dream11. According to NDTV, the company is "not willing to continue its deal" with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, neither party has confirmed this development yet. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said they will abide by national laws and policies set by the central government.

Sponsorship search BCCI might invite fresh bids for jersey sponsorship rights The BCCI is likely to invite fresh bids for the jersey sponsorship rights ahead of the Asia Cup. If no replacement is found, Team India may compete without a prominent logo on their jerseys, a rare sight given the board's lucrative sponsorship history. As per the NDTV report, even though new jerseys featuring Dream11 had been printed, they won't be used in this tournament.