Travis Head gets to his seventh ODI hundred: Key stats 

Star Australian batter Travis Head has raced to his seventh hundred in ODI cricket. The southpaw accomplished the milestone in the third and final ODI against South Africa at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. It was an innings of dominance from Head as he attacked from the outset and scored runs for fun. He eventually departed after scoring 142.

Batting prowess A whirlwind knock from Head Head's aggressive batting style was on full display as he took on South African bowlers with ease. He completed his half-century in just 32 balls and reached his century off the 80th ball of his innings. Head added 250 runs with fellow opener and centurion Mitchell Marsh before falling to Keshav Maharaj in the 35th over.

Career Head goes past 2,900 ODI runs Head's 103-ball 142 saw him smoke 17 fours and five sixes. This hundred has taken his tally to 2,942 runs from 76 ODIs at 44.57. In addition to 6 tons, he has slammed 17 fifties. The southpaw has garnered 543 ODI runs against SA at 36.20. The southpaw hit his maiden ton against them. He previously had three fifties against the Proteas unit.