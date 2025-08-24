Travis Head gets to his seventh ODI hundred: Key stats
What's the story
Star Australian batter Travis Head has raced to his seventh hundred in ODI cricket. The southpaw accomplished the milestone in the third and final ODI against South Africa at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. It was an innings of dominance from Head as he attacked from the outset and scored runs for fun. He eventually departed after scoring 142.
Batting prowess
A whirlwind knock from Head
Head's aggressive batting style was on full display as he took on South African bowlers with ease. He completed his half-century in just 32 balls and reached his century off the 80th ball of his innings. Head added 250 runs with fellow opener and centurion Mitchell Marsh before falling to Keshav Maharaj in the 35th over.
Career
Head goes past 2,900 ODI runs
Head's 103-ball 142 saw him smoke 17 fours and five sixes. This hundred has taken his tally to 2,942 runs from 76 ODIs at 44.57. In addition to 6 tons, he has slammed 17 fifties. The southpaw has garnered 543 ODI runs against SA at 36.20. The southpaw hit his maiden ton against them. He previously had three fifties against the Proteas unit.
DYK
Fifth pair with this feat
As per Cricbuzz, Head and Marsh became the fifth Aussie opening pair with a 250-plus stand in ODIs. 284 - Head& David Warner vs PAK, Adelaide, 2017. 269 - Head & Warner vs ENG, Melbourne, 2022. 259 - Marsh & Warner vs PAK, Bengaluru, 2022. 258* - Aaron Finch & Warner vs IND, Wankhede, 2020. 250 - Head & Marsh vs SA, Mackay, 2025*.