Cheteshwar Pujara bids adieu to all forms of Indian cricket

Indian batting stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket . He made the announcement in an emotional social media post on August 24. Pujara, who last played for India in 2023, bows out with over 7,000 runs in the Test format. His solid batting at number three tormented the best of bowling line-ups. Here are further details.

Statement Here's what Pujara wrote "Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant," he wrote. "All good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket, he added further.

Career Test career in numbers Across 103 Test matches, Pujara compiled 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60 (19 tons and 35 half-centuries). Pujara was India's mainstay No. 3 batter in Tests for nearly a decade. He played several momentous knocks at home and overseas. Pujara scored a staggering 521 runs at 74.42 during India's record-breaking 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar series win in Australia.

FC Here are his FC numbers Coming to his FC numbers, Pujara has racked up 21,301 runs from 278 FC games at an average of 51.82. His tally includes a record 66 tons. The 37-year-old scored 402 runs from seven games at 40.20 in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season. It included a double-century. Notably, he was not picked in the West Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy.

Information Do you know? Pujara owns the fourth-most double-tons in FC cricket (18). Australian legend Donald Bradman tops the list with 37 double-tons. Wally Hammond (36) of England holds the second place. England's Elias Henry Hendren (22) is the only other batter with more double-tons than Pujara.