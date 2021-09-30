Ben Affleck-Matt Damon's 'The Last Duel' releasing here next month

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Last updated on Sep 30, 2021, 07:53 pm

'The Last Duel' to release in India next month

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's most-anticipated movie The Last Duel has found a release date in India. It is set to hit the theatres here on October 22, the same day cinema halls are reopening in Maharashtra. The historical drama has already got a world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 10. Adam Driver and Jodie Comer round up the stellar cast.

Character

Damon is playing a knight, Comer's husband in the film

In the film, Damon will be playing the knight whose wife (Comer) claims to have been raped by his friend and squire Jacques Le Gris (portrayed by Driver). Her husband then challenges his friend-turned-enemy to a duel, which is said to be the last legally sanctioned duel in the history of France. The Ridley Scott directorial has been touted as a "historical epic."

Depiction

Film is based on Eric Jager's book on medieval France

The historical drama, being backed by Scott, is based on a book written by Eric Jager. The film was initially announced in 2015 but got a go-ahead only in 2019. The movie is set in the medieval period, and was shot in several spots in France and Ireland until October 2020, with a gap of many months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Releases

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' now releasing a day early

Meanwhile, several Hollywood studios are looking forward to releasing their films in India. Tom Hardy's Venom: Let There Be Carnage is dropping on October 14, ahead of Dussehra, a day before the initially planned release. It will hit Maharashtra a week later. The movie will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Andy Serkis has helmed this superhero film.

Information

'Eternals' will light up your Diwali this year

Eternals is up next and probably the most awaited offering, which is Marvel's Diwali gift for us. It's coming to theaters in India on November 5 in languages like English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is releasing on the same day in the United States. The 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the events in Eternals takes place after Avengers: Endgame.