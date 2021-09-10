'Eternals,' 'Jungle Cruise,' 'Don't Breathe 2' releasing in theaters here

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 10, 2021, 07:50 pm

Many big Hollywood films releasing in Indian theaters soon

Cinema halls in India are going to be pretty busy in the coming months, since many big budgeted and much anticipated Hollywood films are lined up for theatrical release. Like today, The Croods: A New Age hit cinema halls, and after a week, Stephen Lang's Don't Breathe 2 is lined up. Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt's Jungle Cruise is also set for a September premiere here.

Details

'The Croods: A New Age' boasts of a stellar star-cast

The Croods: A New Age had released last year in US in November, when cinema halls were closed in India. Starring big stars like Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, and Peter Dinklage among others, the film received mixed reviews, with Indian Express saying, "Too many good ideas jostle for space in crowded movie." The film, however, got nominated for a Golden Globe Award.

First movie

'Don't Breathe 2' is hitting theaters on September 17

Don't Breathe 2, which is being led by Stephen Lang (who plays Norman Nordstrom), is hitting cinema halls in India, after a week on September 17. The horror thriller will release in four languages, namely English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Sequel to Don't Breathe, a 2016 film, it has been directed by Rodo Sayagues. Sony Pictures Entertainment India is releasing the film in India.

Number 2

'Jungle Cruise': Releasing in theaters on September 24

Like Don't Breathe 2, Jungle Cruise will also get released in four languages, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. We will finally be able to know on September 24 whether steamboat skipper Frank Wolff (Johnson) and Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) successfully find the Tree of Life in theaters in here. It hit international halls in July and a sequel is already being made.

Number 3

'Eternals' will light up your Diwali this year

Eternals is probably the most awaited offering, which is Marvel's Diwali gift for us. It is coming in theaters in India on November 5 in languages like English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is releasing on the same day in the United States. The 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the events in Eternals takes place after Avengers: Endgame.