around 7am on Saturday

Four-story building collapses in Delhi; several feared trapped

By Chanshimla Varah 09:34 am Jul 12, 202509:34 am

A four-story building collapsed in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi on Saturday morning around 7:00am in Gali no-5 of Janta Colony, Seelampur. Several people are feared to be trapped under the debris. So far, three to four people have been rescued and taken to the hospital, according to the Fire Department. Several rescue teams, along with seven fire engines, are carrying out the rescue operation.