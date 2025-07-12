Four-story building collapses in Delhi; several feared trapped
What's the story
A four-story building collapsed in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi on Saturday morning around 7:00am in Gali no-5 of Janta Colony, Seelampur. Several people are feared to be trapped under the debris. So far, three to four people have been rescued and taken to the hospital, according to the Fire Department. Several rescue teams, along with seven fire engines, are carrying out the rescue operation.
Ongoing efforts
Rescue operations underway
A senior police officer confirmed to PTI that they received a call about the building collapse at 7am. "Multiple agencies, including fire department units, are on the spot. Rescue operations are undergoing and further details are awaited," he said. Witnesses reported that many residents were out on morning walks when the building collapsed. Seeing the tragedy, locals acted immediately, attempting to send help to those trapped inside before emergency services arrived.
Twitter Post
Locals help in clearing the debris
#WATCH | Delhi: Locals help in clearing the debris after a ground-plus-three building collapses in Delhi's Seelampur. 3-4 people have been taken to the hospital. More people are feared trapped. https://t.co/VqWVlSBbu1 pic.twitter.com/UWcZrsrWOb— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2025
Safety issues
Another building collapse incident
The incident comes a day after a three-story commercial building collapsed in the Bara Hindu Rao area, killing one person. The victim, Manoj Sharma, was working at a shop in the building and was declared dead at Hindu Rao Hospital. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced an ex gratia payment of ₹5 lakh to Sharma's family and clarified that unsafe buildings had been evacuated before tunneling work began nearby for the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor project.