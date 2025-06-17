What's the story

An IndiGo flight traveling from Kochi to Delhi made an emergency landing at Nagpur's Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport on Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was reported.

The aircraft, which took off from Cochin International Airport at 9:31am was diverted due to an email warning about a bomb on board.

All 157 passengers and six crew members were safely evacuated upon landing.