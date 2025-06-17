IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur over bomb scare
What's the story
An IndiGo flight traveling from Kochi to Delhi made an emergency landing at Nagpur's Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport on Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was reported.
The aircraft, which took off from Cochin International Airport at 9:31am was diverted due to an email warning about a bomb on board.
All 157 passengers and six crew members were safely evacuated upon landing.
Threat details
Threat related to flight from Muscat to Delhi
The bomb threat was specifically related to the IndiGo flight that had arrived in Kochi from Muscat and was later scheduled for a domestic service to Delhi.
The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) assessed the threat as specific, prompting immediate action.
CIAL said in a press release, "The alert was relayed to all concerned agencies and the flight was diverted to Nagpur for immediate security checks."
Ongoing procedures
Another Air India flight faces issue
After the aircraft landed in Nagpur, a thorough inspection was initiated by the airport authorities. The plane will only continue its journey to Delhi once it receives a security clearance.
Meanwhile, an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata also faced issues on Tuesday morning, suffering a technical snag in its left engine during a scheduled halt at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.