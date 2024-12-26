What are the new hand baggage rules for Indian airlines
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have introduced new hand baggage rules for Indian airlines. Applicable for tickets booked after May 2, 2024, passengers are now allowed only one piece of hand baggage per flight. This applies to both domestic and international travel. The hand luggage weight limit is seven kilograms for Economy and Premium Economy classes and 10 kilograms for First and Business classes.
Baggage size and weight restrictions under new rules
The maximum permissible dimensions for hand baggage are 55cm (height), 40cm (length), and 20cm (width). However, passengers who purchased tickets before May 2, 2024, are not subject to these new weight restrictions. They can carry up to eight kilograms in Economy class, 10 kilograms in Premium Economy class, and 12 kilograms in First or Business class. These measures seek to streamline airport operations by reducing congestion at security checkpoints.
Indian airlines update baggage policies
Airlines like IndiGo and Air India have revised their baggage policies to adhere to these rules. IndiGo now permits one cabin bag not exceeding 115cm in total dimensions and weighing no more than seven kilograms. Further, IndiGo passengers can carry a personal item weighing up to three kilograms. The new rules are part of efforts to cope with the rising number of air travelers in India.
Surge in air travel prompts new baggage rules
In November alone, Indian airlines ferried 1.42 crore passengers on domestic routes, a 12% increase over the same month last year. "Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-November 2024 were 1,464.02 lakh as against 1,382.34 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. These developments come as part of a wider expansion in India's aviation sector.
India's aviation sector expects significant growth by 2043
The country's passenger fleet is set to expand significantly by 2043. According to Cirium's 2024 Fleet Forecast, the country's passenger fleet will grow from 720 planes in 2023 to over 3,800 planes by 2043. With an order book expected to touch 2,000 aircraft by March 2025, Indian airlines will make up 18 percent of the Asia-Pacific region's fleet by then, up from eight percent currently.