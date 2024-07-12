In short Simplifying... In short Mumbai is grappling with heavy rainfall, causing waterlogging in areas like Chembur and King's Circle, and disrupting road traffic and flight services.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, predicting continued rainfall and high tides over the next few days, not only in Mumbai but also in other parts of Maharashtra.

The forecast includes moderate to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, indicating a strengthening monsoon.

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging, flight delays

By Chanshimla Varah 01:08 pm Jul 12, 202401:08 pm

What's the story Heavy rainfall on Friday morning caused significant disruptions in Mumbai and its suburbs, leading to waterlogged low-lying areas and affecting traffic flow. The downpour also impacted flight operations, prompting airlines like IndiGo to advise passengers to check updated flight statuses. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city for Friday and Saturday, predicting continued heavy rain.

Mumbai's low-lying areas waterlogged, traffic and flights affected

Waterlogging was reported in areas such as Chembur, P D'Mello Road, APMC Market, Turbhe Mafco Market, and King's Circle. The water levels reached knee-deep in these locations, causing disruptions to road traffic movement. Visibility was also reduced due to a dense blanket of clouds over the city, further affecting flight services from Mumbai Airport.

Visuals from APMC, Turbhe Mafco markets

'IMD' predicts continued rainfall, issues orange alert

Intense spells of rain is expected at isolated places in Mumbai over the next 3-4 hours, with a high tide of 3.8 meters expected around 4:00pm. The city and suburbs are likely to receive moderate to heavy rain, with the possibility of very heavy rain in isolated places in the next 24 hours. Heavy rain for other parts of Maharashtra is also expected due to the strengthening of westerly winds associated with the southwest monsoon.

Orange alert for other cities

The other regions likely to receive rainfall on Friday are Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. "A gradual increase in rainfall activity is expected over parts of Maharashtra during the next 4-5 days. Widespread rainfall activity with heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6-204.4 mm) rainfall is expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also very likely to occur..during this period," the IMD said.