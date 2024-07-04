Justin Bieber lands in Mumbai ahead of Anant-Radhika's 'sangeet' ceremony
International pop sensation Justin Bieber has landed in Mumbai. Though Bieber could not be photographed, his fleet of cars was captured by the paparazzi on Thursday morning. He is set to perform at the pre-wedding sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday. This visit marks Bieber's return to India after a seven-year hiatus; in 2017, he performed in Mumbai as a part of his Purpose World Tour.
Star-Studded sangeet ceremony will feature notable performers
In addition to Bieber, who is known for his hits such as Baby and Sorry, Punjabi singers Badshah and Karan Aujla are also set to perform. There are rumors of Bruno Mars joining the lineup as well. The invite describes the evening as "a night of song, dance and wonder," set in The Grand Theatre at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), accommodating up to 2, 000 guests.
Ambani-Merchant wedding: A series of grand celebrations
The Ambani-Merchant wedding has been marked by grand pre-wedding celebrations. Earlier this year, a lavish bash was held at Jamnagar featuring performances by Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, and Shreya Ghoshal among others. A second pre-wedding party on a French cruise showcased performances by Katy Perry, Pitbull, The Backstreet Boys, and Italian opera artist Andrea Bocelli. The wedding will take place in Mumbai on July 12.
Philanthropic gesture and traditional ceremony ahead of wedding
In a philanthropic move, earlier this week, the Merchant and Ambani families sponsored a mass wedding for over 50 underprivileged couples at Reliance Corporate Park in Thane. The event was attended by Nita and Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, and Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Then, on Wednesday, a traditional mameru ceremony was organized, which was attended by Janhvi Kapoor and Manushi Chhillar, among others.