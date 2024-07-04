In brief Simplifying... In brief Justin Bieber is set to perform at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, alongside Punjabi singers Badshah and Karan Aujla, with potential guest Bruno Mars.

The pre-wedding festivities have been grand, featuring performances by global stars at various events.

In a charitable act, the families also sponsored a mass wedding for over 50 underprivileged couples.

By Isha Sharma 11:38 am Jul 04, 202411:38 am

What's the story International pop sensation Justin Bieber has landed in Mumbai. Though Bieber could not be photographed, his fleet of cars was captured by the paparazzi on Thursday morning. He is set to perform at the pre-wedding sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday. This visit marks Bieber's return to India after a seven-year hiatus; in 2017, he performed in Mumbai as a part of his Purpose World Tour.

Performances

Star-Studded sangeet ceremony will feature notable performers

In addition to Bieber, who is known for his hits such as Baby and Sorry, Punjabi singers Badshah and Karan Aujla are also set to perform. There are rumors of Bruno Mars joining the lineup as well. The invite describes the evening as "a night of song, dance and wonder," set in The Grand Theatre at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), accommodating up to 2, 000 guests.

Pre-Wedding events

Ambani-Merchant wedding: A series of grand celebrations

The Ambani-Merchant wedding has been marked by grand pre-wedding celebrations. Earlier this year, a lavish bash was held at Jamnagar featuring performances by Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, and Shreya Ghoshal among others. A second pre-wedding party on a French cruise showcased performances by Katy Perry, Pitbull, The Backstreet Boys, and Italian opera artist Andrea Bocelli. The wedding will take place in Mumbai on July 12.

Mass wedding

Philanthropic gesture and traditional ceremony ahead of wedding

In a philanthropic move, earlier this week, the Merchant and Ambani families sponsored a mass wedding for over 50 underprivileged couples at Reliance Corporate Park in Thane. The event was attended by Nita and Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, and Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Then, on Wednesday, a traditional mameru ceremony was organized, which was attended by Janhvi Kapoor and Manushi Chhillar, among others.