The phrase "better late than never" has rung true for pop icon Justin Bieber, who has had some rough encounters since he gained stardom at a pretty young age. Some of those unfortunate incidents include his arrest in Miami seven years ago. Remembering the time, Bieber took to Instagram to share his thoughts about what went wrong back then.

Bieber was arrested in 2014

Bieber was arrested in Miami when he was 19 years old. The police had claimed that the star was driving under the influence and was found without a valid driving license. Bieber had also allegedly resisted the arrest at the time. Writing an emotional post on Instagram, the singer has now taken the opportunity to thank God and his fans.

'Not proud of where I was at in my life'

He wrote that he is not proud of the person he was at that time. Elaborating the personal reasons behind his behavior, he wrote, "I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god (sic)." He advised his fans to never let shame ruin their present. "Let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you," he further added.

Bieber urges fans to cherish 'God's forgiveness'

Bieber further wrote, "Let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be (sic)," adding, "Love you guys with my whole heart."

