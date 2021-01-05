Priyanka Chopra's superhero film We Can Be Heroes was released on Christmas 2020 on Netflix. After clocking projected viewership of 44 million families in the first four weeks, the makers are now ready to work on a sequel of the movie. Chopra announced the second part of the movie is being planned, that will also be directed by Robert Rodriguez. Here's more on this.

Sharing the news through her Twitter account, the actor wrote, "Heroics Headquarters projection: 44 million families will have suited up for We Can Be Heroes in its first 4 weeks!! And Breaking News: The Heroics are coming back for round two. Sequel is in development (sic)." For the unversed, Chopra was seen in a negative role in the movie.

Twitter Post Here is the announcement by Chopra

Heroics Headquarters projection: 44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And….BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two. Sequel is in development with @rodriguez and @Netflix! #WeCanBeHeroes pic.twitter.com/vF1RJY1Aaq — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 5, 2021

Releasing on Christmas, the kids superhero flick managed to rope in massive views, thanks to the holiday season. As reported by Deadline, the movie, "is projected to be watched by 44 million households in the same time period, having reached No. 1 on its kids' overall list in 88 countries (sic)." The sequel of the movie will also be released on Netflix.

We Can Be Heroes is the story of children trying to save the planet after their superhero parents are kidnapped by alien invaders. Apart from Chopra, the movie also features Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, Sung Kang, and Christopher McDonald. It is set in the universe of Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dooley's The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, which was released in 2005.

