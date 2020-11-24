Cancel culture is rampant on social media and has not spared even the British royal family, thanks to its depiction in the Netflix drama The Crown. The fourth season is being considered the most controversial as it takes you through the lives of Lady Diana Spencer, her ex-husband Prince Charles and his ladylove Camilla, the current Duchess of Cornwall.

Series portrayal Why is the family facing the backlash?

The portrayal of Lady Diana as a woman who suffered in a loveless marriage while Prince Charles maintained an adulterous relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles, who was also married, has angered the audience. People are now calling out Charles and Camilla's relationship. One user wrote under a photo of the Duchess of Cornwall, "Please stop forcing Camilla down our throats."

Instance Not all the complaints are unfounded

Meanwhile, another user paid respect to the family and worded the complaint in a better fashion. "I understand it was a long time ago but honestly, I am upset that Camilla was a married woman and Charles was married to Diana but they disregarded their spouses completely and now they are praised as a happily ever after future King and Queen," the user wrote.

Reason Naturally, the royal aides and friends retaliated

While several fans have started calling Lady Diana the only princess, Prince Charles' friends have accused the producers of "trolling on a Hollywood budget". One insider said, "It's dragging up things that happened during very difficult times 25 or 30 years ago. That isn't right or fair, particularly when so many of the things...don't represent the truth."

Context Is the family in any way involved with the show?