Actor Juhi Chawla, who is famous for her roles in the 90s, recently revealed that she had no fondness for children and found then a nuisance, before actually becoming a mother. Interestingly, Juhi played a mother in many movies such as Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke, early in her career. She is mother to two, Jhanvi and Arjun, with husband Jai Mehta. Here's more.

Details Juhi on how motherhood changed her

Juhi shared that even though she did not like children earlier, her perception toward them changed when she became a mother herself. She told Pinkvilla, "I started looking at children differently once I turned into a mother. It changed me." In the chat, the actor also talked about juggling between work and being a mother.

Motherhood 'There is nothing like a perfect parent'

While Juhi believes there is nothing like a perfect parent, she said balancing is necessary. "I always try my shooting schedule is in Mumbai, or if I am going outstation, someone is there at home so that they (children) are never left alone," she said. "I would also make sure that the shooting schedule outdoors is not more than 10 days," she added.

Quote Juhi called life of a working mother a 'roller coaster'

"It has happened that I was away and my kid got sick and I coordinated on phone...Somehow, everything worked out, always. There is no perfect moment or life, and it is okay. It works out in the end," she further said.

Juhi's movies Juhi's children on not watching her movies

Though Juhi might have ruled the silver screen for decades, her children are not her biggest fans. In an earlier interview, she had revealed that her son told her, "I do not want to see your films that feature romance. It gets very strange. So, I am not going to watch any of your films." "They don't want to watch any of my films."

Quote Will Juhi's children join the film industry?

"I will be very happy if they join the film industry but I will be happier if they do what makes them happy. I feel that at their age, they have got a lot of exposure," she concluded.

Movies Juhi was last seen on the silver screen in 2019