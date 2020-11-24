TV actor Ashiesh Roy passed away on Tuesday at the age of 55. The actor, who died due to kidney failure, breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai this morning. Roy had been keeping unwell for some time, and was also admitted to a Mumbai hospital in May this year. May his soul rest in peace.

Details Roy's funeral to take place today

According to several reports, Roy's sister will arrive from Kolkata, and the funeral is expected to take place today. A staff member of Roy's confirmed the news, saying, "He collapsed around 3:45 am. He had a kidney ailment and his dialysis was also going on but he had gotten better in the last few weeks...His sister will arrive from Kolkata in the evening (sic)."

Information Many celebrities mourned his demise

As the news of Roy's demise surfaced, many celebrities including Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta, Ashoke Pandit, Ashwini Chaudhary, Sooraj Thapar, Aasif Sheikh, Tinaa Ghai and others remembered the late actor and offered condolences.

Twitter Post Gone too soon, says Manoj Bajpayee

Gone too soon Bond #AshishRoy !! Rest in peace my friend 🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 24, 2020

Twitter Post Rest well my friend: Hansal Mehta

Bond, Ashiesh Roy gone too soon. Rest well my friend. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 24, 2020

Twitter Post 'Ever-smiling, happy and brilliant actor'

Sad to know about the demise of my dear friend @ashieshroy ever smiling, ever happy . He was a brilliant actor on stage , tv and films a great human being.

Will miss you my friend .



ॐ शान्ति !



🙏 pic.twitter.com/P3KbSF5mOR — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 24, 2020

Details Roy had sought financial help for treatment in May

In May, this year, the late actor was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Mumbai hospital. However, due to lack of funds, a condition made worse by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Roy had asked his colleagues for help at that time. The actor had written about his ill-health on his Facebook account on May 17 and sought financial help for dialysis.

Career Roy: A popular TV and movie actor

The actor was a popular face in the television industry. He had been a part of TV shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Sasural Simar Ka, Remix, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Jeannie Aur Juju, and Mere Angne Mein, among others. He also featured in movies like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero and Raja Natwarlal.

Other stars Many stars bid farewell this year