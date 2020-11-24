The Bombay High Court will give its verdict on Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's office demolition case against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on November 27, according to reports. Kangana's office was demolished in September. The High Court had last month reserved its order in the matter. Here are more details on this.

Context Why was Kangana's office demolished by BMC?

In September, BMC razed a part of Kangana's newly-built office in Pali Hill citing illegal constructions. The move came when the actor was involved in a war-of-words with the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra government. The demolition was stopped after she approached the court. The Bombay HC had earlier reserved its order in the matter on October 5.

Details Kangana v/s Shiv Sena: What was the controversy all about?

Kangana has been critical of the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police over their handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The rift further escalated after the actor compared Mumbai with the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir region. Shiv Sena leaders like Sanjay Raut and others slammed her for it. However, she was provided Y-level security by the Home Ministry.

Meeting She also met Governor after demolition of her office

Days after her office was demolished by the BMC, the 33-year-old actor met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari and told him about the "unjust treatment" she had received. "I met Governor Koshyari and told him about unjust treatment I have received. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls, is restored."

Other details Meanwhile, another FIR has been filed against Kangana