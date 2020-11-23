Amid allegations of provoking communal tension, actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, seeking to cancel a First Information Report (FIR) registered against them. For the unversed, a complaint against the sisters was filed for their alleged hateful comments on social media, for which they were asked to appear before Mumbai Police. Here's more.

Details Both were summoned thrice, but they did not appear

Kangana and Rangoli were previously asked twice, on October 26-27 and on November 9-10, to appear before the police for questioning. But they failed to appear, saying that they were busy with their brother's wedding. After that, police officials issued a third notice to the sisters, asking them to appear for questioning in the matter on November 23-24.

Allegations What are the allegations against Kangana and Rangoli?

Casting director and fitness trainer Munawwar Ali Sayyed had filed an FIR against the Ranaut sisters, alleging that they were trying to spread communal tension through their social media posts. He also accused them of creating a bad image of Bollywood and bringing religion in all their tweets. The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate court had last month ordered registration of FIR in the matter.

Case Kangana, Rangoli booked for creating communal divide

After the court's order, the sisters were booked under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc.), 295A (deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion) and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). To recall, the Karnataka Police had earlier booked the actor over her controversial tweet against farmers.

Quote Here's what the court said while directing registration of FIR

"On prima facie perusal of complaint and submissions, I found the cognizable offense has been committed by the accused. Total allegations are based upon comment on social and electronic media, such as Twitter and interviews," said Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Jaydeo Y Ghule in his order.

