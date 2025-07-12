Chhattisgarh: 23 high-ranking Maoists surrender in Sukma, Narayanpur districts

In a major breakthrough for anti-Maoist operations, 23 high-ranking Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh 's Sukma district on Saturday. The surrendered rebels had a combined bounty of ₹1.18 crore on their heads. This comes just a day after 22 Maoists with a ₹37.5 lakh bounty surrendered in Narayanpur district, marking two significant surrenders in quick succession.

Key figures Several senior Maoist cadres among latest surrender The latest surrender included several senior Maoist cadres, including Lokesh alias Podiam Bhima, a divisional committee member. Others like Ramesh alias Kalmu Kesa and Kawasi Masa also surrendered. Each of these rebels was wanted with a bounty of ₹8 lakh on their heads. The surrender was made possible by the joint efforts of Sukma Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Official presence Surrender ceremony attended by top officials The surrender ceremony was held at the Superintendent of Police's office in Sukma district. It was attended by top officials, including Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan and CRPF Deputy Inspector General Anand Singh. Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, called the development a "testament to the increasing impact of our sustained efforts in promoting peace and rehabilitation."