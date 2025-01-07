What's the story

Mukesh Chandrakar, the 32-year-old journalist from Basaguda in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, was a passionate journalist who dedicated his life to the profession.

Mukesh's early life was marred by violence from armed militias and Maoists, forcing his family to move to a government shelter in Bijapur.

After losing his father at a young age, Mukesh and his brother Yukesh were raised by their mother who worked as an anganwadi worker.