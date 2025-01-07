From motorbike mechanic to journalist: Mukesh Chandrakar's story of resolve
What's the story
Mukesh Chandrakar, the 32-year-old journalist from Basaguda in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, was a passionate journalist who dedicated his life to the profession.
Mukesh's early life was marred by violence from armed militias and Maoists, forcing his family to move to a government shelter in Bijapur.
After losing his father at a young age, Mukesh and his brother Yukesh were raised by their mother who worked as an anganwadi worker.
Early life
Chandrakar's early struggles and entry into journalism
Chandrakar's mother died of cancer in 2013, despite his attempts to save her with meager resources.
To make ends meet, he sold mahua liquor and worked as a bike mechanic in his early years.
Inspired by his brother Yukesh, a freelance journalist, Mukesh fell in love with journalism.
He later worked with several news channels including Sahara, Bansal, News18, and NDTV.
Career
Chandrakar's YouTube channel and journalistic impact
Chandrakar also started his own YouTube channel, Bastar Junction, which had 1.66 lakh subscribers. His channel highlighted issues like protests by villagers in Bastar, and poor medical facilities in Bijapur. He earned ₹20,000 to ₹50,000 monthly from his channel.
A fellow journalist remembered Mukesh's enthusiasm: "He worked purely out of journalistic vigor."
Ranjan Das, a close friend and journalist from Dantewada, shared how Mukesh supported him during financial hardships.
End
Chandrakar's critical reporting and tragic end
Chandrakar was targeted by both the government and the Maoists for his critical reporting.
In 2021, he assisted in negotiating the safe release of a CoBRA jawan held captive by Maoists.
His December 25 report for NDTV exposed the pathetic condition of a road in Bijapur. This prompted an inquiry against the contractor Suresh Chandrakar, Mukesh's cousin.
Sadly, Mukesh was allegedly killed by his relatives upset over this report with police naming Suresh as the mastermind behind the murder.