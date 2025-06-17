How often has Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Joe Root (Tests)? Stats
What's the story
The long-standing battle between England batter Joe Root and Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has often made headlines in Test cricket.
Root, who is among the greatest Test batters, has fallen to the Indian pacer as many as nine times.
The rivalry has been so electrifying that even England's Managing Director of Men's Cricket, Rob Key, highlighted it recently.
Here are the key stats.
Rivalry
Root vs Bumrah in Test cricket
Over the years, Root and Bumrah have locked horns in 24 Test innings.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the Indian pacer has dismissed Root as many as nine times in the format.
The former England skipper has racked up 286 runs off 559 balls against Bumrah, averaging 31.77.
Root has hit a total of 36 boundaries, playing 411 dot balls.
Series
Rivalry across years
Root and Bumrah clashed for the first time in the 2018 series in England.
The latter removed Root twice in that series, having conceded 44 runs off 127 balls.
Bumrah made Root his bunny in the 2021 series in England, dismissing him thrice.
During the 2024 India-England series at home, Root once again fell to Bumrah thrice.
Information
Bumrah only behind these two players
As per ESPNcricinfo, only two bowlers other than Bumrah have dismissed Root more often in Test cricket. While Australia's Pat Cummins leads the tally with 11 dismissals, his compatriot Josh Hazlewood has dismissed Root 10 times.
Career
Stellar Test careers of Root and Bumrah
In a stellar Test career, Root has emerged as England's highest run-scorer.
The former England captain has racked up 13,006 runs from 153 Tests at an average of 50.80, including a record 36 tons.
Meanwhile, Bumrah has been India's premier pacer across formats. In just 45 Tests, he has picked up 205 wickets at an incredible average of 19.40 (13 fifers).