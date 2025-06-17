England vs India, Tests: Harshit Rana added as backup pacer
What's the story
Fast bowler Harshit Rana will continue to stay with the Indian Test team in England, according to a report by Cricbuzz.
He was previously with the India 'A' squad for two unofficial Tests against England Lions and an intra-squad match against the Test squad in Beckenham.
However, Rana has not been officially named in the Indian Test squad ahead of the five-Test series, starting June 20.
Report
Rana retained as cover
As per a Cricbuzz report, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official has confirmed that Rana will be with the Indian squad in England.
The right-arm pacer has been retained as a cover for some Indian players who "apparently are having a few niggles."
The report added that Rana hasn't been official drafted to the senior squad.
Career highlights
Rana was overlooked for England series
Rana made a mark with a stellar performance for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, when Gautam Gambhir was the franchise's mentor.
He was rewarded with a national call-up for the Australian tour. In two Tests Down Under, he managed just four wickets.
He wasn't picked for the England series thereafter, with Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna making the cut.
In his only outing against England Lions at Canterbury last month, Rana took 1/99 and scored 16 runs.
Stats breakdown
Can Rana make it to main squad?
Overall, Rana has an impressive First-Class bowling average of 27.79. In 13 matches, he has taken 48 wickets.
He also has a batting average of 32.80 with one century and two fifties to his name.
Besides, India are likely to field only three specialist pacers in the series opener.
While Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are certain starters, the likes of Prasidh, Arshdeep, and Akash will compete for the remaining position.
Information
India's squad for England Test series
India's squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Vice-Captain and Wicket-keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.