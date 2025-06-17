What's the story

Fast bowler Harshit Rana will continue to stay with the Indian Test team in England, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

He was previously with the India 'A' squad for two unofficial Tests against England Lions and an intra-squad match against the Test squad in Beckenham.

However, Rana has not been officially named in the Indian Test squad ahead of the five-Test series, starting June 20.