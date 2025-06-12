Presenting India's biggest partnerships against England in Test cricket
The rivalry between India and England in Test cricket has been nothing short of thrilling, with several historic partnerships etched in the annals of the game.
As both teams gear up for their upcoming five-match Test series, starting June 20, let us take a look at some of the biggest partnerships by Indian batters against England in the format.
#1
Gundappa Viswanath and Yashpal Sharma: 316 runs (3rd wicket)
The first on the list is the iconic pair of Gundappa Viswanath and Yashpal Sharma.
During the 1982 Chennai Test, they put up an incredible partnership of 316 runs for the third wicket. This happened during the first innings as India racked up 481/4d.
While Viswanath hammered a staggering double-ton, Yashpal finished with 140.
The match eventually ended in a draw after five days of play.
#2
Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravid: 314 runs (2nd wicket)
Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravid's partnership takes second place on the list.
In 2008, during England's tour of India, they put up a second-wicket partnership of 314 runs in Mohali.
Gambhir scored a stellar 179 while Dravid contributed with an impressive innings of 136.
This match also ended in a draw, but their contribution is still remembered today.
#3
Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar: 255 runs (3rd wicket)
Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar's legendary partnership comes third on the list.
In 1996, during the Nottingham Test, they put up a partnership of 255 runs. India were down to 33/2 in the first innings before Tendulkar and Ganguly joined forces.
With their partnership and Dravid's 84, India raced to 521.
This is also the biggest stand by Indian batters on English soil. The match ended in a draw.