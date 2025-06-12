Kevin De Bruyne completes Napoli move: Decoding his stats
Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has officially signed with Italian club Napoli on a free transfer. The move comes after his departure from Manchester City at the end of the Premier League season.
De Bruyne, who turns 34 this month, will now be working under Antonio Conte, the former Chelsea and Tottenham manager.
It's a solid move for the Belgian midfielder to the Serie A champions.
Career move
De Bruyne turns down MLS offer
De Bruyne turned down an offer from Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire, opting to continue his career in European football. The decision ensures that he will be a part of the Champions League next season.
Napoli announced his signing with a digital image of De Bruyne sitting on a throne and wearing a crown, captioned "King Kev is here."
Man City career
De Bruyne scored 108 goals and made 170 assists
De Bruyne joined Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015 and went on to make 422 appearances for the club, scoring 108 goals. 72 of his goals came in the Premier League in 285 appearances.
Along with his 108 goals, the midfield maestro also made a whopping 170 assists.
118 of his assists came in the Premier League for Man City.
Accolades
De Bruyne won 19 trophies with Man City
De Bruyne won 6 Premier League honors in 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24.
He also won 2 FA Cups in 2018-19 and 2022-23. He is also a two-time runner-up in 2023-24 and 2024-25.
De Bruyne won 5 Carabao Cups in 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21.
He also lifted three FA Community Shields in 2018, 2019 and 2024.
He won the UEFA Champions League in 2022-23 and was a runner-up in 2020-21.
KDB won the UEFA Super Cup in 2023 and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2023.
Career
Decoding his club career stats before Man City chapter
De Bruyne started his career with Belgian side Genk. He made 113 appearances, scoring 17 goals.
He made 9 appearances for Chelsea, including three times in the Premier League.
He was on loan at Werder Bremen in 2012-13 and made 32 appearances, scoring 10 times.
He scored 20 goals for VFL Wolfsburg across 73 appearances before joining Man City.
Premier League
Decoding his Premier League accolades and stats
Overall in the Premier League, De Bruyne made 288 appearances, scoring 72 goals and making 119 assists.
Apart from being a six-time Premier League champion, KDB won two Goal of the Month awards 2 Player of the Season awards and three Playmaker awards.
5 of his 72 goals were free-kicks and four of them came from the penalty spot.
Out of his 687 shots, 242 were on target. He smashed the woodwork 33 times.
De Bruyne created 199 big chances and provided 218 through balls.
He clocked 353 successful 50/50s, 104 clearances, 123 interceptions and 334 tackles.
