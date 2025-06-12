What's the story

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the new captain of the national men's ODI team.

He will take over from Najmul Hossain Shanto for a year, starting with a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka next month.

Shanto will continue to lead in Test matches while Litton Das is at the helm for T20Is.