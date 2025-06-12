BCB appoints Mehidy Hasan Miraz as ODI captain: Details here
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the new captain of the national men's ODI team.
He will take over from Najmul Hossain Shanto for a year, starting with a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka next month.
Shanto will continue to lead in Test matches while Litton Das is at the helm for T20Is.
Leadership journey
Captaining the national team is a dream come true: Miraz
Miraz, who has previously captained Bangladesh in four ODIs during Shanto's injury, expressed his excitement at being given the leadership role.
He said, "Captaining the national team is a dream come true. I'm incredibly honored by the trust the Board has placed in me."
He added that he believes in their skills and mindset to play fearless cricket for Bangladesh.
Cricketing achievements
Mehidy's all-round ODI numbers
Miraz is currently ranked No. 4 among ODI all-rounders in the ICC Rankings.
He has scored 1,617 runs at 24.87 and taken 110 wickets at 36.91 in 105 ODIs.
He is also one of the few Bangladeshi cricketers to have completed the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs.
Earlier this year, he was also appointed as vice-captain of Bangladesh's Test squad for their first series of a new World Test Championship cycle against Sri Lanka.
Decision-making
BCB on appointing Mehidy as captain
BCB Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Nazmul Abedeen stressed Miraz's consistency and character were key factors in their decision.
He said, "Miraz has consistently delivered with both bat and ball and brings a fighting spirit and infectious energy to the team."
Abedeen added that Shanto remains an integral part of their leadership group despite his four wins in 13 ODIs since 2023.