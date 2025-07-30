How TikTok is ensuring safety of its teen users

TikTok has announced a major update to its platform, introducing a range of new features aimed at enhancing user experience. The popular social media network is rolling out enhanced parental controls for its Family Pairing feature, which already allows parents to link their accounts with their teens. The update now lets parents customize safety settings further, such as blocking specific accounts and receiving notifications about their teen's public posts.

Feature expansion Parents can now block specific accounts The updated Family Pairing feature will now let parents block certain accounts for their teen's account. Once blocked, these accounts can't interact with the teen or appear in their feed. Parents will also get automatic notifications when their teen uploads a public video, story, or photo. This way, they can stay updated on what their child is posting without interfering with their creativity.

Creator support Creator Care Mode filters out offensive comments TikTok is also launching a new facility called "Creator Care Mode." This mode automatically filters out all comments deemed offensive, inappropriate, or profane. It also filters the comments from users whose comments are reported, disliked, or deleted. The platform is introducing a new comment tool for TikTok Live that lets creators block specific words from their comments entirely.

Communication upgrades TikTok is also launching 'Creator Inbox' To help creators manage their messages better, TikTok is bringing a new professional inbox experience called the "Creator Inbox." This will have "Unread" and "Starred" folders. Creators can also set up custom responses for frequently asked questions and create quick replies to share these responses with one tap. The platform is also launching its own version of Instagram's broadcast channels called "Creator Chat Room."