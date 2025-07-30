YouTube's TV app gets 'Jump Ahead' feature: How it works
What's the story
YouTube is bringing its AI-powered "Jump Ahead" feature to its TV app, making it easier for Premium subscribers to jump straight to the most interesting parts of a video. The upgrade was previously only available on web and mobile platforms. Now, users can enjoy this innovative feature from the comfort of their couches, as TVs have become the primary source of YouTube consumption in the US.
User guide
How to use the feature?
To use the Jump Ahead feature, users need to press the right arrow on their remote, and look for highlighted sections on the progress bar. These highlights indicate the most-watched moments of a video. Tapping the right arrow again takes users to that points in the video, instead of skipping ahead by ten seconds.
Availability
Gradual rollout across various devices
The Jump Ahead feature is slowly being rolled out across devices such as NVIDIA Shield, Samsung TVs, and Google TV streamers. However, the rollout is gradual, so users are advised to check if it is live on their specific setup yet. YouTube has not made an official announcement regarding the launch or availability of this new feature for its TV app.