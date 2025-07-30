Jump Ahead is exclusive to YouTube Premium subscribers

YouTube's TV app gets 'Jump Ahead' feature: How it works

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:05 pm Jul 30, 202507:05 pm

What's the story

YouTube is bringing its AI-powered "Jump Ahead" feature to its TV app, making it easier for Premium subscribers to jump straight to the most interesting parts of a video. The upgrade was previously only available on web and mobile platforms. Now, users can enjoy this innovative feature from the comfort of their couches, as TVs have become the primary source of YouTube consumption in the US.