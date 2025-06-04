'Have very little money': Billionaire MrBeast borrowing money for wedding
What's the story
Jimmy Donaldson, the YouTube sensation known as MrBeast, revealed he is borrowing money from his mother for his upcoming wedding.
This was surprising to netizens since his estimated net worth is $1 billion.
He posted on X (formerly Twitter), "I personally have very little money because I reinvest everything (I think this year we'll spend around a quarter of a billion on content)."
"Ironically, I'm actually borrowing $ from my mom to pay for my upcoming wedding lol (sic)."
MrBeast reveals his finances
Business endeavors
Donaldson's business ventures
Donaldson has many business ventures to his name, including competition series Beast Games, which saw the first season winner awarded a whopping $10 million, and Feastables, his snack company.
However, he has also faced legal challenges in recent times. In May, the Mexican government filed a lawsuit against Donaldson over his video, titled, I Explored 2,000 Year Old Ancient Temples for allegedly misusing archeological sites for commercial purposes.
Wedding plans
Private wedding
Despite the controversies, Donaldson and his fiancée Thea Booysen are busy planning their wedding.
Donaldson made it clear that the wedding will be a private event, saying, "This will definitely be more family and friends."
Reportedly, Booysen revealed that they are considering an island location to ensure privacy.
The couple met in 2022 during Donaldson's visit to South Africa and got engaged in December 2024.