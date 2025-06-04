What's the story

Jimmy Donaldson, the YouTube sensation known as MrBeast, revealed he is borrowing money from his mother for his upcoming wedding.

This was surprising to netizens since his estimated net worth is $1 billion.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter), "I personally have very little money because I reinvest everything (I think this year we'll spend around a quarter of a billion on content)."

"Ironically, I'm actually borrowing $ from my mom to pay for my upcoming wedding lol (sic)."