OnlyFans founder returns with new 'Subs' platform—Who is it for?
What's the story
Tim Stokely, the founder of OnlyFans, has launched Subs.com, a global subscription platform designed for a variety of creators.
From podcasters and athletes to influencers, musicians, adult creators, and more, this mobile-first platform combines video hosting and paid subscriptions with 1:1 real-time interaction.
"There's a clear demand for a subscription platform that gives creators everything they need in one place," Stokely said.
"Creators have been telling me what they want, and that's exactly what we've built with Subs," he added.
Platform features
Subs.com offers a suite of features for creators
Subs.com is built for all kinds of creators and comes with several features.
The platform's Instagram-like "Explore" feature acts as a discovery feed, allowing creators to connect with audiences.
"Shows" lets you host long-form videos and podcasts while providing built-in discoverability.
The platform even offers "1:1 Audio and Video Calls" where creators can earn from real-time conversations with subscribers.
The "Revenue Sharing" helps collaborate and split income with other creators.
The "Partner Program" rewards creators and agencies for driving growth.
Platform security
Prioritizing safety and inclusivity
Subs.com puts a strong emphasis on safety, security, and inclusivity.
All content is moderated with the help of advanced systems, including AI-powered tools as well as rigorous age and identity verification.
This way, creators can build communities and earn income on the platform without being limited to a certain label or category.
Monetization strategy
Aim to transform viewers into paying subscribers
Subs.com aims to make it easy for creators to convert viewers into paying subscribers.
"We're not just building on what's been done before. We're creating something wider reaching, with unique and exciting features that allow creators to monetize more effectively," Stokely said.
Through its "Shows" feature, the platform provides a YouTube-like viewing experience with exclusive content behind a creator's paid profile.
Viewers can unlock exclusive content, message the creator, or schedule video calls with just one click.
Scenario
Betting on web-only model while navigating adult content hurdles
Subs faces hurdles due to its mix of adult and non-adult content, which bars it from Apple and Google's app stores, forcing it to operate as a web app.
Stokely argues this avoids app store fees, but it may limit appeal for non-adult creators, especially when rivals like Patreon, Substack, and Fanfix, which don't allow pornography, offer web-based billing alongside dedicated apps.
Subs offers creators 80% of earnings, similar to OnlyFans, plus referral income. The company is currently onboarding creators.