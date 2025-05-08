What's the story

Tim Stokely, the founder of OnlyFans, has launched Subs.com, a global subscription platform designed for a variety of creators.

From podcasters and athletes to influencers, musicians, adult creators, and more, this mobile-first platform combines video hosting and paid subscriptions with 1:1 real-time interaction.

"There's a clear demand for a subscription platform that gives creators everything they need in one place," Stokely said.

"Creators have been telling me what they want, and that's exactly what we've built with Subs," he added.