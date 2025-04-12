What's the story

Renowned actor Jaaved Jaaferi has revealed that his X account has been hacked.

He took to Instagram to inform his followers about the incident, sharing screenshots as proof of his inability to access his account.

In his post, he wrote, "So my X account (@jaavedjaaferi) has been hacked. I sincerely request those that are following me on Twitter to complain to X about it. Saada Hack... Aetthe Rakh!! Thank you (sic)."