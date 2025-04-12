Jaaved Jaaferi's X account hacked; actor urges fans to complain
What's the story
Renowned actor Jaaved Jaaferi has revealed that his X account has been hacked.
He took to Instagram to inform his followers about the incident, sharing screenshots as proof of his inability to access his account.
In his post, he wrote, "So my X account (@jaavedjaaferi) has been hacked. I sincerely request those that are following me on Twitter to complain to X about it. Saada Hack... Aetthe Rakh!! Thank you (sic)."
Security breach
This isn't the first case of X account hacking
Notably, Jaaferi's security breach comes after singer Shreya Ghoshal and actor Swara Bhasker's similar incidents.
While Ghoshal's account was hacked in February, Bhasker's account was hacked after suspension in January.
Both accounts were eventually restored to their original owners.
Work
Know about Jaaferi's recent and upcoming projects
Jaaferi's latest film release was Avinash Das's Inn Galiyon Mein.
Also starring Vivaan Shah and Avantika Dasani, it was released on March 14.
He will next be seen in the comedy caper Dhamaal 4, which reunites him with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and Riteish Deshmukh, among others.
The film wrapped its first schedule recently.