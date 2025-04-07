What's next after 'Jaat'? Sunny Deol teases multiple OTT projects
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is gearing up for his next, Jaat, releasing on April 10.
The veteran actor already has multiple projects in the pipeline after the action-drama!
In an interview with PTI, the 67-year-old actor revealed, "I'm doing a couple of projects for OTT, and they are not meant for the silver screen because the audience of that is niche."
"So, it's best to go there (OTT). People keep watching your films on different platforms."
OTT insights
Deol's perspective on OTT platforms
Deol said he loves the variety OTT platforms offer.
"It is an interesting thing (medium) for actors and directors because it offers all kinds of variety, and you don't have to restrict yourself to something, giving actors and directors a range."
He added, "Those who didn't see our films in cinema (halls) but it became relevant on digital platforms, and today's generation got to see it."
"I thank God and everybody for loving us so much."
Future endeavors
Deol's upcoming projects and collaborations
Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi debut.
The actor said this collaboration was "refreshing", and he enjoyed doing a new film rather than a remake.
Apart from Jaat, Deol has many other films in the pipeline, including Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947 (backed by Aamir Khan and co-starring Preity Zinta) and Border 2, the sequel to his classic 1997 film.