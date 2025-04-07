What's the story

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is gearing up for his next, Jaat, releasing on April 10.

The veteran actor already has multiple projects in the pipeline after the action-drama!

In an interview with PTI, the 67-year-old actor revealed, "I'm doing a couple of projects for OTT, and they are not meant for the silver screen because the audience of that is niche."

"So, it's best to go there (OTT). People keep watching your films on different platforms."