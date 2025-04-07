What's the story

The much-awaited first glimpse of Ram Charan's next, Peddi, was released on Sunday.

The teaser has created a lot of buzz, especially with its power-packed final shot.

However, while the clip was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, the Hindi version was absent.

To rectify this, the makers will drop the Hindi glimpse today at 11:07am.

The project is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.