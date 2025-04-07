'Peddi': Hindi glimpse of Ram Charan-starrer coming soon!
What's the story
The much-awaited first glimpse of Ram Charan's next, Peddi, was released on Sunday.
The teaser has created a lot of buzz, especially with its power-packed final shot.
However, while the clip was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, the Hindi version was absent.
To rectify this, the makers will drop the Hindi glimpse today at 11:07am.
The project is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.
Teaser details
'Peddi' Hindi glimpse will feature Charan's voice
The Hindi version of the Peddi glimpse will have Charan's voice, just like in other clips.
This decision is likely to strike the right chord with North Indian audiences, especially since Charan's pan-India popularity has skyrocketed due to Game Changer and RRR.
The movie is being produced under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.
Anticipation builds
Fans eagerly await Janhvi Kapoor's first look in 'Peddi'
Meanwhile, fans are excitedly anticipating the first look of Janhvi Kapoor, who stars as the female lead.
Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, and Jagapathi Babu also play key roles.
The film will be released grandly on March 27, 2026, the same day as Charan's birthday.
The music is scored by AR Rahman.