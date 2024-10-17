Summarize Simplifying... In short "Devara - Part 1" continues to perform well at the box office, raking in ₹279.3cr by its 20th day.

Despite a slight dip in earnings during its third week, the film maintained a steady income, demonstrating its popularity across all languages.

With a Telugu occupancy of 18.46% and a Hindi occupancy of 11.49%, it's clear that 'Devara' is a hit with audiences.

'Devara' loses momentum; collects ₹279.3cr by Day 20

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:19 pm Oct 17, 202401:19 pm

What's the story The multilingual film Devara - Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, has crossed the ₹279.3cr mark in net collections across India by its 20th day of release. The film, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, features an ensemble cast including Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Prakash Raj.

Occupancy rates

'Devara - Part 1' witnessed significant occupancy on Wednesday

On its 20th day (Wednesday), Devara - Part 1 collected ₹1.4cr and registered an overall Telugu occupancy of 18.46% and a Hindi occupancy of 11.49%. The film has been doing well at the box office since its release, with steady earnings across all languages.

Consistent performance

'Devara - Part 1' maintained steady earnings in 3rd week

In its third week, Devara - Part 1 kept its steady earnings at the box office. On Day 15 (Friday), it earned ₹2.75cr, which saw a significant increase to ₹5.25cr on Day 16 (Saturday). The film's earnings dipped slightly to ₹5.3cr on Day 17 (Sunday) but remained consistent throughout the week.