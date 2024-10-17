Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite facing death threats, Bollywood star Salman Khan finds comfort in a 'Firoza' bracelet, a replica of one his father wore.

The turquoise stone, believed to absorb negativity, is a symbol of protection for Khan.

Salman Khan's life has been threatened

Amid death threats, Salman Khan finds solace in 'Firoza' bracelet

What's the story Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for years now. Following the brutal assassination of Baba Siddiqui, a close friend of Khan's, the actor's security had to be increased. Amid the threats and increased security, fans are remembering an earlier statement by Khan about his signature blue turquoise bracelet that he believes protects him from negativity and troubles.

Protective charm

Khan's belief in the protective power of 'Firoza' stone

The bracelet, a replica of one worn by his father Salim Khan, has a stone called 'Firoza' or turquoise. In a Reddit video that has resurfaced amid the current situation, Khan shared his father's influence on him wearing the bracelet. "My father always wore this and when I was growing up, it used to look cool on his hand...Then when I started working, he got me the exact one."

Stone's power

Khan's explanation of 'Firoza' stone's protective mechanism

Khan further explained the protective mechanism of the 'Firoza' stone in his bracelet. He said, "This stone is called Firoza. Apparently, there are only two living stones, they say. One is a Greek, and one is a Firoza." "This is the turquoise. What happens with this is if there's any negativity coming onto you, first this takes it. It gets veins in it and then it cracks."

Professional commitment

Khan's work continues amid threats and heightened security

Despite the constant threats and heightened security, Khan's work commitments remain unaffected. He is currently shooting for his upcoming film Sikander. His last appearance was in the action thriller Tiger 3, which was the third installment in the Tiger franchise. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles.