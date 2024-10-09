Summarize Simplifying... In short John Abraham and Sharvari's new film 'Vedaa' is set to release on ZEE5, available for home viewing starting this Dussehra weekend.

The film, directed by Nikkhil Advani and featuring a star-studded cast, tells the story of a young woman's fight for justice, guided by a man she trusts.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release, expressing their excitement on social media. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Vedaa' will be available for streaming on Thursday

OTT: When, where to watch John Abraham-Sharvari's 'Vedaa'

By Tanvi Gupta 12:50 pm Oct 09, 202412:50 pm

What's the story The action drama Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari in lead roles, will premiere on OTT on ZEE5 on Thursday (October 10). Released in theaters on August 15, the film is now set to make its way to a larger audience nearly two months after its theatrical release. The official announcement was made through ZEE5's Instagram account on Wednesday, with a video featuring an intense sequence from the film.

OTT release

'Vedaa' to be available for home viewing during Dussehra weekend

The caption of the announcement video on ZEE5's Instagram post revealed that viewers can watch Vedaa from the comfort of their homes starting Thursday, just in time for the Dussehra weekend. "In this fight for justice, she'll be unstoppable. Watch #Vedaa releasing TOMORROW on #ZEE5!" the post read. Fans took to the comments section to express their excitement with "Yeh hui na baat," "I am excited," and many heart and fire emojis.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement post here

Film details

'Vedaa' features a star-studded cast and compelling storyline

Along with Abraham and Sharvari, Vedaa also features Abhishek Banerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is written by Aseem Arrora and produced by Umesh KR Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Abraham himself. The official description of the movie reads: "Vedaa is a story of bravery...of an uprising...of a young woman who fought back...steered and championed by the one man she believed was her savior."