'Farrey' was released in November 2023

'Farrey' gears up for OTT launch on ZEE5

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:46 pm Mar 22, 2024

What's the story The riveting thriller Farrey, marking the first on-screen appearance of Alizeh Agnihotri, niece of Salman Khan, is ready for its digital launch. The film, which explores the murky realm of an exam-cheating syndicate, was initially screened in theaters in November 2023 and has been lauded for its compelling storyline. ZEE5, the streaming service, confirmed on Friday that Farrey will have its OTT premiere in April.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Much before making her debut as an actor with Farrey, Agnihotri appeared as a child actor in Hello, a 2008 film directed by her father Atul Agnihotri. It starred Sohail Khan, Sharman Joshi, Gul Panag, and others in the leading roles while the Tiger 3 actor played a cameo. The young actor recently won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Female.

OTT release date

Watch 'Farrey' on April 5

The OTT streamer, ZEE5 took to social media on Friday to announce the release date of Farrey. The post showcased a captivating video of an OMR answer sheet being completed, subtly alluding to the film's core plot. Along with this video, ZEE5 officially declared that Farrey will debut on their platform on April 5. The post stated: "The rat race for marks is about to get intense! Stay tuned #Farrey premieres 5th April, only on #ZEE5."

Agnihotri's role in 'Farrey'

'Farrey' brought critical appreciation for Agnihotri

In Farrey, Agnihotri portrays a driven student who secures a chance to study at a prestigious but costly school in Delhi. Her path takes a sinister twist as she gets embroiled in the perilous world of exam cheating, resorting to unlawful methods to generate income. The intricate character depiction earned her extensive critical praise, further escalating anticipation for the film's digital launch.

About the film

Everything to know about 'Farrey'

Apart from Agnihotri in the leading role, Farrey also featured actors Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, and Juhi Babbar. The film, directed by Soumendra Padhi, had its theatrical premiere on November 24, 2023. Backed by Khan's Salman Khan Films (SKF), Farrey is co-written by Padhi and Abhishek Yadav. Farrey did a box office collection of Rs. 2.25 crore.