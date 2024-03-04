Next Article

Pooja Bhatt's 'BGDC' teaser unveils saga of dreams, sisterhood

By Tanvi Gupta 01:17 pm Mar 04, 202401:17 pm

What's the story Amazon Prime Video India unveiled a teaser for its latest original series, BGDC, an acronym for "Big Girls Don't Cry" in millennial lingo, on Monday. The show boasts a star-studded cast including Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, Suchitra Pillai, Loveleen Mishra, Dalai, Zoya Hussain, and Himanshi Pandey, among others. Scheduled for release on March 14, the series aims to captivate the audience with its central theme of women's empowerment.

Trailer breakdown

'A story about dreams, aspirations'

The teaser offers a sneak peek into the lives of hostel girls, navigating the challenges of being away from home. Bhatt's appearance in the clip, though brief, hints at her portraying the role of a headmistress, yet to be officially confirmed. Shared on X/Twitter, Prime captioned the official teaser as "a story about dreams, aspirations, and sisterhood." The series also features Aneet Padda, Lhakyila, Vidushi, and Shataf Figar.

Cast and crew

Meet 'BGDC's cast and crew

Joining Bhatt in BGDC is Indian-American actor Avantika Vandanapu—once a child artist in Telugu films—who recently wowed fans with her role as Karen Shetty in the Mean Girls reboot. Nitya Mehra will direct the series, with Sudhanshu Saria, Kopal Naithani, and Karan Kapadia as episode directors. Saria will also serve as the showrunner and writer, while Ashi Dua, Mehra, and Kapadia are serving as co-producers.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser here

Acting comeback

A quick look at Bhatt's acting comeback

Bhatt first appeared on screen at 17 in the 1989 film Daddy and gained popularity with the 1991 film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. After facing a career slump at 24, Bhatt shifted gears to directing and producing. In 2021, after a 21-year hiatus from acting, she made a comeback with Netflix's Bombay Begums. Her resurgence continued with Chup: Revenge of the Artist (2022) and a stint on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 in 2023.

Upcoming releases

Meanwhile, other major releases in March on Prime Video

In addition to BGDC, Prime Video's March lineup promises more excitement. The highly-anticipated film Ae Watan Mere Watan, set in the pre-independence era, is scheduled for release on March 21, starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. Meanwhile, Doug Liman's reimagination of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film Road House—with Jake Gyllenhaal taking the lead as a former UFC middleweight fighter turned bouncer at a Florida roadhouse—is also set to premiere on March 21.