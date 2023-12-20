Nicole Kidman's 'Expats': Streaming details, cast, plot revealed

Everything to know about Nicole Kidman-starrer 'Expats'

Looking for a new series to watch in 2024? Amazon Prime Video recently unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming limited series Expats, featuring Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Ji-young Yoo. Set to debut on January 26, the show centers on three women whose lives become entwined following a tragedy in Hong Kong. Lulu Wang (The Farewell), serves as the showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer. From plot to cast, catch all the details here.

'Expats' plot revolves around three women from diverse backgrounds

Based on Janice YK Lee's best-selling novel The Expatriates, Expats tells the story of three women from diverse backgrounds who relocate from America to Hong Kong. The series delves into the lives of Margaret (Kidman), a married mother of three; Hilary (Blue), a career-focused housewife grappling with infertility; and Mercy (Yoo), a recent college graduate seeking a new beginning. The show explores their challenges and the deep bond they forge as they face issues that jeopardize their relationships and well-being.

Trailer provided a deeper dive into emotionally charged themes

The evocative trailer establishes the story's atmosphere, leaving an impression of the lingering aftermath of a tragic event. While not explicitly revealed, subtle hints suggest a heart-wrenching incident involving children. Amidst the vibrant backdrop of Hong Kong, the contrast intensifies, mirroring the internal struggles of the characters against the bustling external world. Kidman's opening narration encapsulates the challenges of life post-tragedy and the intricate relationships formed with individuals of diverse cultures and backgrounds.

Do not forget to check out the trailer here!

Meet the cast and crew of 'Expats'

In addition to Kidman, Blue, and Yoo, Expats stars Jack Huston as David, Hilary's husband, and Brian Tee as Clarke, Margaret's husband. Child actors Tiana Gowen, Bodhi del Rosario, and Connor James Gillman portray Margaret and Clarke's children. The series is produced by author Lee, with executive producers including Kidman, Alice Bell, and Melanie Marnich. Cinematography is by Anne Franquesa-Solano, and editing is by Matthew Friedman and Alex O'Flinn.

COVID-19 lockdowns to political unrest: 'Expats' faced multiple production challenges

Prime Video will premiere Expats with two episodes on January 26, followed by the remaining four episodes released weekly on Fridays. Notably, the miniseries had an unconventional production schedule spanning "500 days," as Wang shared in an Instagram post. Filming faced multiple obstacles, including COVID-19-induced lockdowns, scheduling conflicts with Kidman, and political unrest in Hong Kong. Despite these challenges, Wang described it as "the biggest" milestone of her career thus far.