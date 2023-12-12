Jennifer Aniston recalls last conversation with Matthew Perry

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Jennifer Aniston recalls last conversation with Matthew Perry

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:00 am Dec 12, 202311:00 am

Matthew Perry (54) passed away on October 28 at his residence

For the first time since Matthew Perry's death in October, his close friend and co-star from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Jennifer Aniston has opened up on his sudden demise. In an interview with Variety, she recalled her last conversation with Perry, which was from the day he passed away. Aniston described how Perry was in good health and good spirits when she last spoke to him.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S gang, after having worked together for so many years, became close friends. The late actor shared a special bond with the Murder Mystery 2 star; the two were considered to be very close. While the entire cast was devastated by Perry's death, issuing a joint statement, it was reportedly Aniston who took the longest to come to terms with his passing way.

3/5

'He was happy. He was healthy'

"He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy- that's all I know," the tearful 54-year-old actor told Variety in the recent interview. She went on to add: "I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling. He was happy."

4/5

Aniston wants people to know this about Perry

Aniston also spoke about how Perry was working on his health to get better. "I want people to know he was really healthy and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard," said the actor.

5/5

Perry passed away on October 28

The actor, who amassed popularity as Chandler Bing on the comedy show, breathed his last on October 28, at the age of 54. He was found unresponsive by his assistant inside the hot tub at his California residence. Model Athenna Crosby, who claimed to be the 17 Again star's friend, was one of the last persons to have met him.