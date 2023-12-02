Director David Lynch, Emily Stofle headed for divorce—their relationship timeline

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Director David Lynch, Emily Stofle headed for divorce—their relationship timeline

By Tanvi Gupta 03:56 pm Dec 02, 202303:56 pm

Emily Stofle files for divorce from filmmaker husband David Lynch after 14 years of marriage

Renowned filmmaker David Lynch's wife, actor Emily Stofle, has reportedly filed for divorce to end their 14-year marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Stofle (46) is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their 11-year-old daughter, Lula Boginia Lynch, with visitation rights for Lynch, per TMZ. The actor also requested spousal support and attorney fees. The report also mentioned the couple did not sign any prenuptial agreement before tying the knot in 2009. Here, we take a look at their relationship timeline.

2/5

When did Lynch and Stofle exchange vows

Stofle and Lynch exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in February 2009, marking the latter's fourth marriage. Three years later, they became parents as they welcomed their first and only child together, daughter Lula, in August 2012. The Hollywood filmmaker, at the age of 66, became a father for the fourth time, while Stofle embraced motherhood for the first time at 34.

3/5

Stofle made appearances in Lynch's projects

For those unaware, Stofle is an American actor who embarked on her acting journey in 2002 with the crime thriller Ted Bundy. She portrayed one of the victims of the infamous real-life serial murderer, Bundy. Stofle and Lynch first met when she starred in his 2006 film Inland Empire. She later appeared in the 2017 revival of the TV series Twin Peaks, directed, co-written, and co-developed by Lynch.

4/5

Lynch's previous marriages and children

Before his marriage to Stofle, Lynch had been married thrice. His first marriage was to Peggy Lynch, which lasted from 1967 to 1974, followed by Mary Fisk from 1977 to 1987 and Mary Sweeney from 2006 to 2007. Lynch is the father of filmmaker Jennifer Lynch (with Peggy), actor Austin Jack Lynch (with Fisk), and musician Riley Lynch (with Sweeney).

5/5

Quick look at Lynch's career highlights

Renowned for directing iconic films such as Blue Velvet (1986) and Mulholland Drive (2001), Lynch is a multifaceted creative force. Collaborating with Mark Frost, he co-created the ABC series Twin Peaks (1990-91). He directed its film prequel Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992), along with the limited series Twin Peaks: The Return in 2017. Lynch's notable achievement remains The Elephant Man—a biographical drama that earned eight Academy Award nominations.